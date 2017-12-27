Posted on by

Jones sworn in as PW mayor


At left, Steve Jones takes the oath of office as mayor of the Village of Port William in northern Clinton County. His wife Regina holds the Bible, while Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck administers the oath Wednesday afternoon.


