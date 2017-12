Robin King, left, is sworn in as a member of Port William Village Council on Wednesday, as his fiancé Debbie Lynch stands by and Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck makes it official.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal