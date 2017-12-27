Rose joins CC Veterans Service Commission

Believed to be the first woman to serve on the Clinton County Veterans Service Commission board, Leslie Rose is sworn in Wednesday as the AMVETS representative on the board. From left are Leslie, her husband Charles and Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck.

