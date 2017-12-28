Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to a robbery call at the 300 block of Baird Place at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 12. According to a report, a 61-year-old male resident advised a male knocked on his door and pushed the victim down and went straight to the victim’s dining room where a lockbox of medication and money were kept, and took them. The suspect then left going toward State Route 68. The suspect was described as a male of average height, skinny, and wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. The report lists the following items as stolen: Percocet 5/325, Ranitidine 300 mg, Baclofen 20 mg, $100 in 20’s, a box of blank checks, a pack of BIC lighters, a Xenia High School platinum class ring, a 2017 silver dollar, a collection of old pennies, and a lock box. The victim stated he hadn’t had anyone new in his residence recently and doesn’t know who the suspect could be. The only person the victim knew who matched the description was a nephew but doesn’t think it was him.

• Police responded to the 1-99 block of West Vine Street on a domestic incident at 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 13. According to the report, a 36-year-old male subject had shoved a 35-year-old female and threatened to kill her. Upon arrival, the female was described as “extremely upset and uncooperative” and provided little information. But she did advise he threated to kill her. Police were unable to locate the male. The female didn’t want further police assistance.

• At 12:02 p.m. on Dec. 13, police responded to a theft report at the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. According to the report, a 57-year-old female reported several items stolen from her vehicle. The report lists a phone charger, $200 worth of CDs, a TomTom GPS, and a center console storage unit as stolen.

• At 10:47 p.m. on Dec. 10, police responded to an assault report at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street. A 20-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 5:41 a.m. on Dec. 11, a 21-year-old Cincinnati male reported his 1997 tan Ford Explorer missing. According to the report, the victim advised he left the key in the ignition and the vehicle was taken from the 900 block of Linhof Road. Later that morning, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at 1:37 a.m. in a ditch.

• At 6:07 p.m. on Dec. 11, a 29-year-old female reported threats made by her child’s father. A 22-year-old Hillsboro male is listed as “other” in the report. There was no further information.

• At 6 a.m. on Dec. 12, a 25-year-old reported two 16-inch Stihl chainsaws stolen from his residence at the 1-99 block of Josephine Street.

• At 11:37 a.m. on Dec. 12, a cell phone was reported taken at Wilmington High School.

• At 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 12, a juvenile was detained for shoplifting at a store on Progress Way. The report lists clothes and consumables, valued at $42.93, as the items stolen.

• At 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 12, an officer was flagged down at the 1100 block of Southridge Avenue by a 56-year-old female. She reported to the officer that an old decorative iron wagon wheel was stolen from her front flower bed.

• At 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 12, a 41-year-old male reported two lawnmowers stolen from his residence at the 1-99 block of East Short Street. The report lists a Toro self-propelled lawn mower and a Murray lawn mower with a Tecumseh engine as stolen.

• At 8:53 a.m. on Dec. 14, a 43-year-old male reported his dark blue 2010 Toyota Corolla was stolen. According to the report, it was stolen at his residence at the 100 block of East Locust Street.

• At 6:58 p.m. on Dec. 14, a theft was reported at a store on Progress Way. The report lists a male and female — both 18-year-olds — as suspects and a phone case and screen protector were stolen.

• At 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 15, a 25-year-old Port William male fled from a traffic stop at the 700 block of Timber Lane after resisting officers. According to the report, officers seized a used syringe, seven unused syringes, and two packs of ten syringes.

• Police responded to the 500 block of Belmont Avenue at 5:39 a.m. on Dec. 15 on the report of a male subject who had thrown things all over the yard. According to the report, when officers arrived they observed clothes, a fire pit, a grill and a mailbox in the yard. A 31-year-old female resident advised a 39-year-old male showed up and was mad about something. He started yelling at her to open the door. She never opened the door which caused him to get more upset and then grabbed items on the front porch and threw them in the yard. He allegedly also took a wreath on the door and threw it at the resident’s vehicle, hitting the passenger door causing two small dents. On Dec. 16, the resident said she didn’t want to file charges and just wished for the incident to be documented.

• At 7:29 a.m. on Dec. 15, a 37-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from his car. According to the report, a camouflage deer tent, a red Craftsman toolbox, and a 150 piece wrench tool set were stolen from his vehicle at his residence at the 200 block of Westfield Drive

• At 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, police received a report of bullying at Holmes Elementary School. The school’s resource officer and Wilmington City Schools were notified.

• Police responded to a business on East Locust Street at 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 15 on the report of a 51-year-old man’s car being egged. The victim suspected it was his apartment neighbors at the 700 block of West Locust Street who egged his car. He advised they were upset because they thought he was going to turn them in for having a cat. Police spoke to one of the neighbors, a 27-year-old female, who advised she didn’t egg the car. After speaking with her it was determined that it was her boyfriend, age 36. The officer told the girlfriend to let her boyfriend know he needed to apologize to the victim and make an arrangement to wash the vehicle.

• At 3:37 p.m. on Dec. 17, police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue where the manager advised they had a problem with a male subject. According to the manager, the subject has come to the store for two weeks and never buys anything. The previous day, the store’s sensors went off, the manager confronted him and recovered a pack of socks. Items from another store were discovered in his backpack. The manager believed he stole them. The subject was described as a white male in his 20’s with dark hair and scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, a black hoodie under the jacket with the hood on. He was seen carrying a black/gray backpack and there’s usually a grey Chevy Monte Carlo or an older model red pickup truck parked out front. The manager told him not to come back. Similar issues allegedly occurred at another Rombach Avenue store. The subject’s ID remains unknown.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• James Maloney, Jr., 32, of Blanchester, was charged with alleged theft.

• Taylor Hamilton, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Donavon Brown, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged underage consumption and two counts of dangerous drug possession.

• Tarah Whaley, 28, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

• Tasha Shiner, 24, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct-persistent intoxication.

• Bryan Simmons, 36, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged marijuana paraphernalia.

• Devon Lansing, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Angela Cordy, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Taylor Skinner, 26, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

