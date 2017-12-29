Community Action helps make Christmas special

Just before Christmas, several Clinton County Senior Citizens received decorated Christmas trees which were donated by the Silver Sneakers. This is a group that exercises regularly at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center.

In addition, seniors received gift bags, which were donated by the Red Hat Group called LeCapeau.

Each week the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizens Center distributes hot meals to area senior citizens, but this week, thanks to the kindness and generosity of others, they were able to receive extra treats.

On that same afternoon, children from the Clinton County Community Action Head Start program went Christmas caroling to the homes of senior residents at Community Commons just off of Nelson Avenue.

The children and their parents enjoyed providing songs and smiles to the senior residents. They also shared cookies and hot chocolate.

Head Start is a preschool program for children age 3 to 5 who are under the poverty income limits.

Representatives from the Wilmington Kroger Inclusion Council also sponsored a family from the Clinton County Community Action Head Start program for the Christmas holiday.

