Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22:

• Edward Kinser, 43, of Dayton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 20, 2017 to Dec. 20, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Kinser must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS and grant driving privileges effective on Jan. 4, 2018. A crossing yellow line charge was dismissed.

• Debbie Snell, 45, of Dayton, O.V.I., sentenced to 178 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 28, 2017 to July 29, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated, driving privileges granted effective Dec. 21, 2017. Snell must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs. The operator’s license was ordered destroyed. A D.U.I. and driving 65 in a 55 mph speed zone charge were dismissed.

• Derrick Buell, 36, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $125, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of drug instrumental possession, theft, driving under suspension-financial, and driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Collin Fryman, 19, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I., ALS was vacated, and operator’s license returned. Fryman must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and must take part in non-reporting probation. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Roger Tucker, 29, of Wilmington, theft, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 14 days in jail, fined $1,125, assessed $250 court costs. Tucker must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $360 in restitution. A hit-skip charge was dismissed.

• Roger Newsome, 62, of Sabina, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Newsome must commit no further offenses for two years. A second domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Meri Freeman, 34, of Wilmington, two counts of receiving stolen property, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $250 court costs. Freeman must write a letter of apology to the victims and pay $37.36 in restitution. A tax violation charge was dismissed.

• Regan Carnahan, 38, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Carnahan must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them and pay $117.54 in restitution.

• Gary Moore, Jr., 29, of Maineville, disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an obstructing official business charge. Moore must write a letter of apology to the victim. A no-contact order was vacated.

• Ashley Rollins, 28, of Midland, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $225, assessed $250 court costs. A domestic violence and an obstructing official business charge were dismissed.

• Alexis Ortega, 25, of Columbus, marijuana possession, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $205, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Douglas Buell, 38, of Gahanna, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs.

• Megan Ballon, 32, of Hillsboro, obstructing official business, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Michael Bartlett, 47, of Martinsville, obstructing official business, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Andrew Olmsted II, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, left of center, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• James McGill, 76, of Cincinnati, criminal simulation, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a counterfeiting charge.

• Patricia Waldron, 57, of Wilmington, keeping a disorderly place, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Trial sent to a magistrate.

• Joshua Brannon, 36, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Emily Quillen, 20, of Dayton, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Thabiso Musapelo, 33, of Columbus, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Josh Carver, 27, of Blanchester, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed until April 19, 2018.

• Joseph Hockett, 19, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• James Shetterly, 48, of Oregonia, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Joseph Taylor, 27, of Hamilton, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brenda Pratt, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

