Garden club ‘arranges’ a busy season

The Wilmington Garden Club met on Nov. 13 in the Moyer Community Room at the City Municipal Building.

The guest speaker was Timothy Larrick of McCarty Gardens, who instructed members and their guests on flower arranging. He provided the containers and flowers for each member to create a Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Hostesses for November were Judy Grosvenor, Carol Davidson and Terry Thobaben, who served pumpkin pie.

Flower arranging was an important part of the Dec. 11 Christmas Tea as well. Held at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), hostesses Helen Starkey, Nan Kennelly, Judy Grosvenor, Nancy Jones and Kathy Kral decorated the social room to reflect this year’s theme, “Favorite Holiday Shows.” Members and their guests were asked to bring a favorite teacup and lunch was provided by McCoy’s Catering. The hostesses provided a variety of holiday desserts.

A flower show followed the theme of the day with categories such as Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Miracle on 34th Street.

Special guests included members of the Blanchester Garden Club, past and present officers of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, and friends and family of garden club members.

Our next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Cape May Campus Center. Susan Hunt, an active member of our club. will be giving the program on African Violets.

If you are interested in joining the Wilmington Garden Club, feel free to attend a meeting or contact Donna Tronerud at 937-366-6406.

