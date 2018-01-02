PNC Bank Manager Popp retires

Tom Popp, branch manager of the PNC Bank in Wilmington, retired Dec. 29 after 43½ years in banking, the last 30 in Wilmington. He also worked at banks in New Lexington and Cambridge, Ohio. Customers had a chance to congratulate Popp at a retirement celebration Dec. 29 at the bank. Popp has served on a committee for Cardboard City which is an annual fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, as well as been a member of the board of directors of Leadership Clinton. He will be succeeded as bank branch manager by Laura Clutter, who has been employed at PNC for more than a decade.

From left, Dr. David Roberts congratulates, thanks and gives well-wishes to Tom Popp, branch manager of the PNC Bank in Wilmington, on the occasion of Popp’s retirement Dec. 29.

In the left foreground, Tom Popp, retiring branch manager of the PNC Bank in Wilmington, opens a gift at his retirement party Dec. 29. Looking on are, from center to right, Laura Clutter who will be the new manager, and Erinn Eldridge, who is the teller lead.