Crash closes SR 73 West

A stretch of State Route 73 west of Wilmington was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near the Hale Road intersection. Both drivers were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while an infant passenger did not receive any visible injuries, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Duzan. About 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, Danielle Houston, 32, of Wilmington, was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe westbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway, Duzan said, and Houston “over-corrected” and the vehicle came back onto the road, sliding sideways into the path of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Camry. The Toyota was operated by Ganesan Sivasankaran, 34, of Miamisburg. Damage to the vehicles is severe, and both were towed from the scene, according to the highway patrol. Damage to Houston’s vehicle was to the passenger side, with front-end damage to the Toyota. The infant was in a rear-facing child safety seat, said Duzan, while both drivers were using their safety belts. Both drivers were conscious and speaking at the scene, the trooper said. The patrol cited Houston with failing to control her vehicle. In the photo, emergency personnel prepare to clear the scene and re-open the roadway.

