Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 15. Critical: Food handler did not wash hands after handling (breading) raw chicken. (Wearing gloves does not replace washing hands.) Food handler used bare hands with hamburger buns. Cooked ribs (ready-to-eat foods) found under raw chicken prep cooler, across from fryers. Spray bottles with chemicals missing labels.

Open beverage cups found in kitchen. Level one training unavailable for each person in charge per work shift. Container of pepper missing label. Bulk bag of sugar found open in dry stock room. Handle damaged on ladle. Metal entry into walk-in cooler was not installed. Blade on slicer bent (slicer was not replaced?) Cutting board damaged/melted. Seal on Pepsi cooler damaged. Ice scoop cracked. Warewash machine registering 0 ppm. Food debris observed in microwave. Cloth towel observed under glasses in cooler at bar. Cloth towel used to wipe hands at prep cooler? Ladder, shop vac, brooms etc. stored in kitchen. Wet mops on floor. Employee coats stored on shelving units in dry stock room. Light nonworking in dry stock room. Trash found next to dumpster. Old equipment stored outside building. roach observed crawling on wall in dry stock room. “Loaner” fryer on the equipment line while previous one is “rebuilt.” New fryer needs protective cover removed. Oven needs pushed over to be fully under vent hood. Facility seems “smokey.”

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 29.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 18. Critical: Sausage links, sliced ham, mushrooms etc. missing date marks. Container of sanitizer solution missing label by hand sink.

Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Boxes of ham on floor in walk-in cooler. Croutons, dried onions, sugar, salt etc. missing label/covering. Ice bins at soda fountains leaking under cabinets? Light nonworking in fry warmer. Sauce/mustard splatter on wall in walk-in cooler. Employee coats were hanging on dry stock shelving. Cheese/food debris accumulated at cove trim near prep line and under steam table. Grease accumulated behind fryers. Light bulb nonworking in light fixture above prep line. Tile (floor) and cove trim cracked/missing near steamer and front of soda fountain at drive-thru. Broom/dust pan stored next to prep sink.

•Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 E, Wilmington, Dec. 11. Level 2 certification unavailable. Asterisks missing on menu to accompany the consumer advisory notice. Crockpot is household rated. Thermometer in 2-door reach-in cooler is not accurate. Lights nonworking invent hood. Shelving in walk-in cooler is rusty. Slicer has food residues, slicer is rarely used. Clean equipment and suggest removing from kitchen if not used. Ceiling tiles have water damage in kitchen (roof leak?).

Critical: Carton of eggs and box of raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat foods. Olives 42°F, thermometer in unit 45°F (True reach-in cooler 2-door). First aid kit was stored above hamburger buns in kitchen.

