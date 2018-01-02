ABX Air flight reports engine problem, lands safely at destination

ABX flight reports engine problem

An ABX Air cargo flight reported mechanical problems in one of its engines on the morning of Dec. 28, the Providence (Rhode Island) Journal reported.

The Journal attributed its information to a spokesman for the T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The 767 departed from Rockford, Illinois, bound for T.F. Green International Airport, and the flight landed without incident at T.F. Green International Airport at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 28, added the Journal report.

ABX Air Inc. is a cargo airline headquartered at the Wilmington Air Park.