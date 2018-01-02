WPD reports: Several overdoses, one fatal

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to a report of an overdose death at the 100 block of High Street at 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 20. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old female lying on the couch unresponsive and a 34-year-old male crying.

The fire department arrived and advised that the female was deceased. The male told police the victim was lying on the couch around 10 a.m. and he thought she was sleeping.

An officer found drug paraphernalia under the victim when she was moved. The victim was transported by the coroner.

• Police responded to a possible drug overdose at the 1-99 block of Reba Drive at 11:52 p.m. on Dec. 19. Police arrived and a 32-year-old Lebanon male was found on the ground with shallow breathing and appeared to be overdosing. Police observed a small bag of white powder next to him. EMS arrived and administered Narcan to him. Once the victim was alert he was escorted to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Police took the bag of white powder and sent it to the BCI Crime Lab for further investigation.

• At 8:01 p.m. on Dec. 23, police responded to a possible overdose at the 1-99 block of West Sugartree Street. According to the report, a 55-year-old male was found inside sitting in front of his bed with his head slumped over and he had labored breathing. The fire department arrived and administered Narcan and the victim came to. No contraband was located and the victim was not on parole or probation.

• Police responded to a hotel on Fife Avenue at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 24 in reference to a warrant service. According to the report, a 36-year-old Huber Heights male was arrested and police seized multiple drug-related items as evidence including marijuana and suspected meth and heroin.

• At 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 18, an officer responded to a gas station on East Locust Street in reference to a subject sleeping in his car at the gas pumps. After speaking with the 36-year-old male driver, police seized a syringe, a glass pipe, and a spoon. The driver was cited for drug paraphernalia possession.

• Police responded to a property damage call at the 500 block of John Chambers Drive at 8:57 a.m. on Dec. 18. A 52-year-old male resident advised that sometime overnight someone damaged three inflatable Christmas decorations — a snowman, a Santa Claus, and a reindeer. The victim valued the damage at $250.

• At 9:33 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of North Nelson Avenue it was reported a spare tire was removed from the bed of a pickup truck sometime overnight. They estimated the tire to be valued at $100.

• Police responded to an assault complaint at the 300 block of Leyland Park Drive at 9:29 p.m. on Dec. 18. According to the report, a 41-year-old female resident pushed a 64-year-old female resident down and attempted to kick her face. Officers observed a cut on the right side of the victim’s cheek. Officers spoke with a 36-year-old Sabina female and a 23-year-old Wilmington female who wanted the incident documented. The report indicates the victim and suspect are both developmentally disabled.

• At 10:47 p.m. on Dec. 18, a 47-year-old female reported a possible domestic assault at the 100 block of A Street. No victims or suspects were listed.

• At 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 19, a 22-year-old female reported items stolen from her vehicle. According to her, the incident occurred the previous night at her residence in the 100 block of North Mulberry Street. The items stolen included the vehicle’s center console, $10 in change, approximately 16 Xbox and PC games, an Xbox headset, and a backpack containing baby items. The victim advised the car was unlocked at the time.

• At 8:54 a.m. on Dec. 20, a 30-year-old female reported someone broke into her husband’s unlocked car and took some change and a couple of one-dollar bills. The incident occurred at the 200 block of North Wall Street.

• Police responded to a vehicle break-in at the 1-99 block of Jodie Lane at 12:08 p.m. on Dec. 20. A 20-year-old Xenia male advised someone took $1,011 in cash, some Bic lighters and a watch. There are no suspects at this time.

• At 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 20, a 21-year-old female reported her 25-year-old boyfriend took $80 was from her and was headed toward the high school. The report indicates that marijuana paraphernalia was seized in this incident. Nothing further was reported.

• At 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 20, a 41-year-old female reported a wooden rocking chair was taken from her residence in the 300 block of South South Street.

• At 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, a 21-year-old male reported his Xbox was stolen from his apartment at the 1-99 block of South Spring Street. The victim advised his apartment was locked and he didn’t know who took it. Police spoke with the landlord who claimed she thought someone wanted to break in but was uncertain. The victim said was in the process of moving to a new residence.

• At 9:49 a.m. on Dec. 21, police responded to a business at the 1400 block of Rombach Avenue in reference to the report of a 70-inch TV being stolen.

• At 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 21, a 33-year-old male reported items stolen from his property at the 100 block of North Spring Street. The report lists checks, two briefcases, and a Medicaid card as stolen.

• At 12:19 a.m. on Dec. 22, police responded to a hotel on Fife Avenue on the report of a domestic situation. According to the report, the 21-year-old male who called said a 21-year-old female was trying to stab him; meanwhile, the female could be heard screaming “Help me” during the call. When officers arrived both subjects were inside a vehicle with the female climbing out crying and hyperventilating. She said she wanted the male away from her. The male, who was described in the report as wearing jeans and no shirt, told authorities he met with the female to get items from the vehicle. Police asked why he was shirtless and he said this was how he came. According to him, she asked him to walk her dog which he did then got into the vehicle. The male advised while they were talking she started to attack him. The female tore off the center console’s cover where the male’s pocket knife was, he then put her in a “bear hug” to control her and then threw his knife away from the console and pulled out his pocket knife. He said he pulled the knife out because her arms were free and he didn’t want her to pull it out of his pocket. Police found the knife wrapped in cardboard and in the sheath. The male’s pocket knife was found on the floorboard. Police told the male to collect the rest of his property from the vehicle. The male wanted the female arrested for allegedly trying to stab him. Police advised they wouldn’t arrest her because they believe she didn’t try to stab her and believed both were arguing and “both had been pulling on each other.” Police also said his story didn’t make sense and the only knife they could prove had been involved was the one the male pulled out of his pocket. The male was upset and reportedly argued with the officer. The male left, and the female advised she didn’t want a squad and would call if the male returned. Police observed no signs or marks on either subjects. While officers talked to the male they observed a marijuana pipe in the glove box and seized it for destruction.

•At 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 23, a 54-year-old Clarksville female reported she was assaulted by a 37-year-old Wilmington male at the 400 block of West Locust Street. According to the report, assault charges were filed as a warrant against the suspect.

• At 5:38 p.m. on Dec. 23, a 50-year-old female advised her son’s blue Schwinn Meridian Tricycle was stolen from her residence at the 1-99 block of Jodie Lane. The victim believed one of her neighbors took it for spare parts. She said the tricycle was valued at $500.

• Police responded to the 400 block of South Mulberry Street on a property damage complaint at 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 23. The investigation lead to a 29-year-old female being summoned to court for criminal mischief. The report lists “other property type” as what was damaged.

• At 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, while working extra duty at a store on Progress Way, a juvenile was stopped for shoplifting. The report lists that juvenile stole “other property types movies and tape” valued at $55.77.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Bradley Reid, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with two counts of alleged criminal trespass, three counts of alleged theft, and alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Donavon Brown, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Jenna Rich, 23, of Waynesville, was charged with allegedly failing to appear on a drug instrument charge.

• Jamie Ross, 55, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Monte Colwell, 61, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

• Heather Stein, 26, of Lynchburg, was charged with alleged theft.

• Nicole Fulton, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

• Angela Cordy, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged probation violation.

• Veronica Spurlock, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft, alleged theft by deception, and alleged drug possession.

• Harlee Shelton, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Bethany Wirebaugh, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Phillip Bowling, 39, of Sabina, was charged with alleged theft.

• Raina Clark, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged marijuana possession.

• Heather Camp, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with dangerous drug possession.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg