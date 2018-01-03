Buy from Amazon with a smile, support Sugartree Ministry

WILMINGTON — Area residents can lend financial support to Wilmington-based Sugartree Ministry Center — with the mission to “To reach out to the poor, broken, lonely, & addicted” — simply by purchasing items from Amazon.

Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to Sugartree Ministry Center whenever you shop on AmazonSmile.

“AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service,” according to the company’s website. “Support your charitable organization by starting your shopping at smile.amazon.com.”

The link for the Amazon Smile program that donates a 0.5 percent of all purchases to Sugartree Ministries is: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/31-1765725 .

Sugartree Ministry Center adds, ”Thank you so much for helping us feed and minister to the less fortunate in the Wilmington area!”

Here is some more information on the program from Amazon’s website:

• What is AmazonSmile? AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. When you shop at smile.amazon.com, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to your favorite charitable organization.

• How do I shop at AmazonSmile? Simply go to smile.amazon.com from the web browser on your computer or mobile device. You may also want to add a bookmark to smile.amazon.com to make it even easier to return and start your shopping at AmazonSmile.

• Which products on AmazonSmile are eligible for charitable donations? Tens of millions of products on AmazonSmile are eligible for donations. You will see eligible products marked “Eligible for AmazonSmile donation” on their product detail pages. Recurring Subscribe-and-Save purchases and subscription renewals are not currently eligible.

• Can I use my existing Amazon.com account on AmazonSmile? Yes, you use the same account on Amazon.com and AmazonSmile. Your shopping cart, Wish List, wedding or baby registry, and other account settings are also the same.

• How do I select a charitable organization to support when shopping on AmazonSmile? On your first visit to AmazonSmile smile.amazon.com, you need to select a charitable organization to receive donations from eligible purchases before you begin shopping. We will remember your selection, and then every eligible purchase you make at smile.amazon.com will result in a donation.