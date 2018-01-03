Health Alliance recipients of Donatos Pink Campaign

WILMINGTON – The Health Alliance of Clinton County board members recently received a check in the amount of $500 from members of Donatos Pizza in Wilmington.

These funds were raised during their Pink Box Campaign. Donatos donated 50 cents for every large pizza sold at regular price. The funds raised will go toward the Cancer Patient Assistance Program of The Health Alliance.

“This is one of Donatos’ favorite partnerships, we are thrilled to work with the Health Alliance to support such a great cause,” said Doug and Carrie Loving DeVilbiss, owner of Donatos Pizza. “This is the sixth year that we have raised funds to help cancer patients in Clinton County and to date this program has raised over $3,900.

“Both of our mothers were affected by this disease and we want to continue the fight against breast cancer and help those that are in need.”

The Health Alliance stated they are honored and elated to have a continued partnership with Donatos Pizza.