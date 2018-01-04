Local economy biggest winner during promotion

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce wrapped up their ninth annual Local First $25 Days of Christmas holiday promotion on Dec. 15. The results of the campaign paint a very positive picture of the local economy.

Beginning Black Friday (Nov. 24) for three weeks shoppers were rewarded for every $25 spent at 38 participating local businesses. Shoppers were entered to win one of three weekly drawings for gifts and cash prizes donated by local businesses.

During this year’s promotion, shoppers submitted 4,153 entries — equivalent to more than $103,000 in local shopping, and more than $176,500 in local economic activity.

All signs point to this being one of the biggest holiday shopping seasons our community has enjoyed since 2008. This indicates that the local economy continues to improve and is gaining momentum going into 2018!

The two grand prize winners, Angie Bennington and Gerry Phelps, each took home $500 during the final week of the $25 Days of Christmas.

A special congratulations also goes out to the Week 1 and Week 2 cash prize winners:

• $100 winners — Jacqueline Carr, Jessica Grimes, Christina & Doug Lewis, Chris Ludwig and Megan Miller

• $250 winners — Mitch Hopf and Debbie Howard

The chamber would like to thank everyone who invested in our community by buying local this holiday season. Special thanks, as well, to all of the businesses that donated gifts and prizes and participated in this year’s $25 Days of Christmas.

The 10th annual $25 Days of Christmas will take place Nov. 23-Dec. 14, 2018.

Angie Bennington and Gerry Phelps each took home the grand prize of $500 during the final week of the $25 Days of Christmas. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_days-of-christmas.jpeg Angie Bennington and Gerry Phelps each took home the grand prize of $500 during the final week of the $25 Days of Christmas. Courtesy photo

Chamber: $25 Days of Christmas big success for local businesses