Get help with home heating

The Home Energy Assistance Program’s 2017-18 Winter Crisis Program continues through March 31.

To receive assistance the household must be at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty guidelines as follows: Household Size & 12 Month Income, 1- $21,105, 2- $28,420, 3- $35,735, 4- $43,050, 5- $50,365, 6- $57,680. The applicant must also have a disconnect notice or have 25 percent or less of bulk fuel.

Applicants need to bring: Proof of household income for the past three months or 12 months (if no income call the office for requirements), Social Security cards and/or birth certificates for all household members, identification, and heating/electric bills.

For more information, call 937-382-1234 or visit Community Action at 789 N Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Office hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They do not accept appointments; however, since they can only process so many applications a day, they hand out numbers. Once all the numbers are handed out we are full for the day they will start again the following business day.