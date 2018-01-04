Get ready to dig Phil Dirt and The Dozers

WILMINGTON — When the curtain goes up on the Murphy Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Jerry Mussari and his friends will be there.

Mussari is proud to proclaim that they have never missed a Phil Dirt and The Dozers show at the Murphy — that’s 25 years’ worth. While he has seen the band at other venues, “We see them every year, every time they are at the Murphy. We’ve never missed them. We look forward to them coming back every year.”

The Dozers have been winning the hearts of millions of clients and fans from the Bellaire Country Club in Beverly Hills to the stage of the Lincoln Center in New York City, from the sunny beaches of Hawaii to the state fairs of America, and from the Caribbean to Canada.

Playing their authentic style of ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s music mixed with their own comedic style of entertainment, The Dozers have always made the enjoyment of their clients and fans the number one priority.

“They really engage the audience,” Mussari said. “You get caught up in the show. There is rousing applause, a mighty vote of appreciation from the audience every year.”

Ferno-Washington has sponsored Phil Dirt and The Dozers every year the band has appeared on stage at the Murphy.

“Their continued sponsorship is a great endorsement of this show,” said Leslie Keller-Biehl, Murphy Theatre Development and Marketing Director. “Ferno-Washington has been a sponsor for such a long time because they love the band, the theatre, and the community.”

Mussari and his friends already have their tickets. “We get them as soon as they go on sale each year so that we can get the good seats!”

But there is still time for you to join in on the fun. The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tickets are on sale now for $20.50 (students with ID), $25.50 (balcony), $31.50 (main floor), $32.50 (premium floor), and $37.50 (box seats) on-line at www.themurphytheatre.org, by phone at (937) 382-3643, or in person at the Box Office Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about the history of The Murphy Theatre, or to become a theatre supporter, please visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

Phil Dirt and The Dozers are an annual staple of entertainment at the Murphy Theatre. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_phil-dirt-and-dozers.jpg Phil Dirt and The Dozers are an annual staple of entertainment at the Murphy Theatre. Courtesy photo