Water line breaks, boil advisory issued

WILMINGTON — A water service line broke between South South Street and Southridge Avenue in Wilmington during a freezing Wednesday night, Water Department Supervisor Rick Schaffer told the News Journal.

He said the break affected about 40 customers, and city staff worked through the night and into Thursday repairing the line.

A boil advisory was in effect for Randolph Street between South South and Southridge, including the shopping plaza, until at least Friday morning.

“Our water department crew — Josh Snell, Josh Smith and Chris Reiley — worked all night repairing the water main, fighting the elements and other challenges,” said Schaffer.

Door tags were being used to inform residents and businesses about the boil advisory.

The water line broke on Randolph Street between South South and Southridge. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_water-1.jpeg The water line broke on Randolph Street between South South and Southridge. Tom Barr | News Journal The water line broke on Randolph Street between South South and Southridge. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_water-4.jpeg The water line broke on Randolph Street between South South and Southridge. Tom Barr | News Journal