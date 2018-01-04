Wilmington police reports: Another fatal overdose; Narcan revives another

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police and emergency services responded to a possible heroin overdose call at the 1-99 block of West Sugartree Street at 6:04 p.m. on Dec. 30. The report lists a 32-year-old male as deceased. Police seized a Galaxy J7 cell phone and a black bag containing a glass pipe as evidence.

• At 9:03 p.m. on Dec. 30 police and emergency services responded to a possible heroin overdose call at the 700 block of Bernice Street. According to the report, Narcan was given to a 33-year-old male who was unconscious but breathing and had a pulse. The victim responded to the Narcan. According to the report, the victim and his girlfriend, age 30, were visiting her parents’ house when the victim went into the bathroom and a loud bang was heard. After getting the door unlocked, the victim was found in the bathtub unresponsive. After gaining consent to search one of the bedrooms, police say they found a “cap” and a small container with marijuana residue. The girlfriend stated she didn’t see any drugs. She stated she used to use heroin and the victim currently did though she said she never saw him use it. According to the report, the girlfriend’s parents have custody of her children and a report would be sent to Children’s Services.

• At 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 30, a 52-year-old male reported several items stolen from his van. According to the report, a Pack ‘n Play, a pair of sunglasses, and a cell phone charger were reported stolen. The incident occurred at a mechanic’s shop at the 1000 block of South South Street.

• A dog bite at the 300 block of Doan Street was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 30. The dog warden responded and took possession of the dog.

• Police responded the 1-99 block of South Mulberry Street at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 on the report of a 41-year-old male menacing a 42-year-old male.

• At 9:47 a.m. on Jan. 2, Adult Protective Services advised authorities of a possible case of exploitation and requested assistance. The report lists an 88-year-old female as a victim and a 61-year-old male as a suspect.

• At 9:59 a.m. on Jan. 2, a 23-year-old female reported that her wallet was stolen or went missing on New Year’s Eve at a bar on West Sugartree Street and whoever had it was using her debit and credit card. The victim there was $100 cash in her wallet and $80 in gift cards and the fraudulent purchases totaled $689.70.

• At 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 2, a female subject advised that someone smashed her car’s windshield and the driver side mirror with a wine bottle at the 100 block of Regal Drive. The victim advised she had issues with her boyfriend of one month after a bad breakup. She advised she was back in town from the army but leaves shortly. The 2005 Kia damaged was valued at $300.

• Police responded to the rehab center on Hale Street at 7:19 a.m. on Jan. 3 on the report of a disorderly occupant. The facility manager, age 44, informed police that a 76-year-old male occupant had swung his belt at him and tried to hit his head. The manager said all he did was say hi to him when the suspect took his belt and began swinging it. The manager asked the suspect be removed and taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation. The officer asked the suspect why he swung his belt at the manager, he said, “Because he needed it.” The officer told him he couldn’t behave like that and escorted him CMH.

• At 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 3, police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The report lists a beige 2003 Buick Le Sabre as the stolen vehicle. A 40-year-old Greenfield male is listed as a suspect. The incident occurred at the 800 block of Xenia Avenue.

• Police responded and provided security to a vehicle on fire call at 4:11 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the 200 block of West Sugartree Street. The fire was put out by the Wilmington Fire Department.

• At 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, police responded to a laundromat on South South Street in reference to a theft. The report lists an “open” sign valued at $90 was stolen.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Calvary Winters, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal mischief, child endangerment, domestic violence and underage consumption.

• Charles Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence, operating a vehicle without a valid license, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and failure to control.

• Dominic Melvin, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug possession and trafficking.

• Brandy Boling, 35, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Rickey Koch, Jr., 43, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

• Devon Lansing, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Jason Pack, 37, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged assault.

• Ruth Newman, 51, of Peebles, was charged with alleged theft.

• Ricky Mick, 43, of Chillicothe, was charged with allegedly failing to appear on a theft charge.

• Derrick Hill, 28, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug possession.

• Carley Brown, 21, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• Kyle Young, 30, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• James Maloney, Jr., 32, of Blanchester, was charged with alleged theft.

