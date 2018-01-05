‘Safe Ride’ driver accused of violating bond terms jailed

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting two female college students in Ohio in the vehicle he drove for his “Sherman’s Safe Ride” taxi service has been jailed following claims he violated terms of his bond.

Sherman Jackson II was taken into custody Wednesday in Butler County.

A judge previously set bond at $65,000 and ordered Jackson not to operate his taxi service. Prosecutors say Jackson was reportedly riding in the passenger seat while an employee operated the taxi. Oxford police allege Jackson harassed employees at a gym that terminated his membership.

A message was left for Jackson’s attorney.

Jackson was charged with rape and sexual battery after two Miami University students alleged he assaulted them in his vehicle when they used the taxi service.