WC sets community MLK Day event

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s annual community program honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature music and a message Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

Rather than having a keynote speaker, this year’s MLK event will include brief reflections on King’s legacy from, among others, WC President Jim Reynolds and Mindy McCarty Stewart, superintendent of Wilmington City Schools.

Music will be provided by the Wilmington College Chorale and the Bible Missionary Baptist Church Choir.

Wilmington College is embracing the national holiday theme, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” by sending students, faculty and staff on voluntary service opportunities earlier in the day.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring men’s and women’s personal items to be collected at the door for Faith Mission Homeless Shelter in Columbus.

