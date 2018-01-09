CMH acquiring Southwest Ohio Gastroenterology, Clinton County Outpatient Surgery

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will acquire Southwest Ohio Gastroenterology and Clinton County Outpatient Surgery, a medical group with offices in Wilmington, Hillsboro and Cincinnati.

As part of the acquisition, CMH will own and operate all practice locations, as well as the group’s outpatient surgery center located in Wilmington.

The group’s founding physicians, Dr. Samuel DelMauro and Dr. Daniel Debo, have served on the CMH medical staff for 28 and 25 years, respectively.

The transaction is expected to be finalized and effective on Feb. 1.

All current Southwest Ohio Gastroenterology and Clinton County Outpatient Surgery employees will remain with the practice, as will the current practice manager, Pam Lewis.

“We’re excited to welcome Southwest Ohio Gastroenterology and Clinton County Outpatient Surgery to the CMH family,” said Greg Nielsen, CEO of CMH.

“Dr. Samuel DelMauro and Dr. Daniel Debo have long been engaged members of our medical staff and community, and this partnership will grow gastroenterology services in our region,” said Nielsen. “We look forward to working with all of the current employees, and we are very excited to work with Pam Lewis, the current practice manager. Pam has been a phenomenal leader throughout the practice’s successful tenure, and we’re excited to have her skills and experience on the CMH team.”

Dr. Samuel DelMauro spoke to the group’s success over the last 20-plus years and the decision to join CMH Regional Health System: “We’ve always been proud to serve Southwest Ohio, and as we look to the future we’re excited to grow gastroenterology services throughout the region with this partnership.”

