Clinton County has unlikely ambassador

WILMINGTON — Creeping Baby is part of the collection of the Clinton County History Center, and is an automaton, or a clockwork doll, patented in 1871. When she is wound-up she will creep, turning her head from side to side.

In April 2015, the Center was contacted by DASA Arbeitswelt Ausstellung (World of Work Exhibition Center) in Dortmund, Germany. They were planning an exhibit on “man-machines-robots,” and requested a loan of the doll to be part of this exhibit, running from November 2015 to September 2016.

This exhibit was then sent to Parque de las Ciencias in Granada Spain for display from Feb. 2, 2017 to June 2018.

In July 2018, the exhibit will travel to the Cosmocaixa Museum in Barcelona, where Creeping Baby will be on display until February 2019.

Millions of visitors from all over the world have seen this exhibit, which includes Clinton County’s Creeping Baby, an unlikely ambassador from Clinton County, representing international collaboration among museums.

Courtesy photo