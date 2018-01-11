Spring will fall back as winter weather returns

WILMINGTON — Spring will have sprung back into winter by Friday, although Clinton Countians should expect to see less snow than what was predicted early in the week.

The weather also certainly won’t lack variety.

According to the News Journal’s AccuWeather forecast, Friday will start with some fog along with rain, then an icy mix, and then Mother Nature will add to the equation some wind and cooler temperatures.

The region will be under a Winter Storm Watch through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Total precipitation Friday and Saturday is expected to be 2-5 inches.

Temperatures will plummet into the teens on Saturday, with a high around 19 degrees and a low in single digits, and a breeze will make it feel even colder.

The deep freeze will continue well into next week with single-digit lows in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_29Cransn.jpg