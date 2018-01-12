Vectren: Increased usage will spur higher energy bills

Extreme temperatures the last half of December 2017 through the first half of January this year have led to gas usage in volumes which rival the highest ever seen, according to Vectren.

Gas delivered through Vectren’s 5,500-mile pipeline network to its 316,000 customers in west-central Ohio from Dec. 15, 2017 through Jan.15, 2018 is projected to be among the highest ever delivered.

“It goes without saying the bitter cold weather has forced furnaces to work harder, and the spike in gas deliveries demonstrates just how cold it’s has been over the past few weeks,” said Colleen Ryan, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio.

Customers who need assistance managing costs should contact Vectren at 1-800-227-1376. Qualifying customers can set up a payment arrangement whereby they can pay the bill in smaller increments over a set period of time. This is a free service with no interest charges. In addition, Vectren can offer guidance on income-qualified energy assistance. Energy efficiency tips and resources can be found at Vectren.com/saveenergy.

“With usage up this sharply, customers will see bills during this timeframe that are around 30 percent higher than last winter, and we encourage those that are challenged to pay to reach out to us for payment options,” added Ryan. “On a positive note, low gas prices and reliable delivery prove that natural gas is a great solution for customers, even in the bitter cold when a record volume was delivered. Safe and reliable delivery is enhanced with the Smart Energy Future infrastructure projects that Vectren continues to perform on our energy delivery system.”