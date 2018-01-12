AM Rotary: Caring and serving

Wilmington AM Rotary was recently joined by Dennis Mattingly from WALH Radio LLC in Wilmington. The January theme was “promoting peace,” on of Rotary’s six human rights causes.

Mattingly was invited to speak about his radio station’s involvement in co-hosting the Caring Economy Testimonial Fairs, and his life experiences that prompted that involvement.

These semi-annual events invite civil society organizations, ethical business, and effective government agency representatives to give testimony about how they respect, protect, and promote human rights in their sphere of influence.

Although Clinton County knows Mattingly as a successful attorney before retiring to radio, most people don’t know that at one time he was on the Ph.D. track at the University of Tennessee in cognitive psychology and learning theory.

When asked to help host the Caring Economy Testimonial Fairs, Mattingly knew from his brief stint in the cognitive sciences that asking about how someone promotes human rights activates “the frontal cortex of the brain … where the emotion of empathy, the ability to mentally walk in the shoes of another person, is contained.”

“I love asking questions like who is your hero,” said Mattingly. “At the end of the conversation, I always learn that I have more in common with someone than I thought.”

The Wilmington AM Rotary is celebrating it’s 20th year of Service Above Self in promoting Rotary International’s human rights causes. It meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at The General Denver Hotel. The public is welcome. Like them on Facebook and find out more about Rotary at rotary.org.

AM Rotary guest Dennis Mattingly, right, with Rotary President Chuck Watts. Courtesy photo