WPD reports: Incidents on Sugartree

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police responded to a breaking and entering call at a shop on East Sugartree Street at 12:07 p.m. on Jan. 4. According to the report, a storage locker was broken into behind the shop. Authorities dusted for prints on the tool drawers and main tool storage but no prints were found.

• Police responded to a theft report at the 200 block of West Sugartree Street at 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 7. The report does not list what items were stolen.

• At 7:33 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 34-year-old female reported two packages of hers were stolen. She advised they were delivered to her apartment at the 100 block of West Sugartree Street but weren’t there when she got home. She valued the packages at $59.

• Police responded to a breaking and entering report at the 200 block of East Locust Street at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 5. A 73-year-old resident advised someone pulled the DP&L meter off the side of the residence and broken out the “rear glass on the back door to the sunroom.” Authorities checked the footprints in the snow but little detail could be seen in them. According to the report, it appeared there were two different sets of footprints.

• At 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 5, police received a report of menacing occurring at the high school. A 40-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• Police responded to an assault report at the 800 block of West Locust Street at 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 7. A 31-year-old female is listed as a suspect. According to the report, 16 drug-related items were seized as evidence along with a black/red duffle bag, a brown purse, a 1 LG smartphone, two Ohio State ID cards, and a SIM card.

• At 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 7, a 46-year-old male reported he was robbed in front of his residence at the 300 block of Elm Street; $96 in cash was reported stolen.

• At 4:21 p.m. on Jan. 8, a 57-year-old male reported medication stolen from his residence at the 300 block of Doan Street. The type of medication was not listed.

• At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 8, a theft at the 1-99 block of Mulberry Street was reported to police. A 50-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:46 a.m. on Jan. 9, a 50-year-old male reported his red and white Fuji Nexus mountain bike was stolen from his residence at the 300 block of East Locust Street. The victim advised it was outside of his residence and not locked up.

• At 4:58 p.m. on Jan. 9, a cell phone was reported stolen. The victim advised a few days ago he fell asleep with the phone in his pocket and when he woke up it was gone. He later saw a 38-year-old Hillsboro male with it. When he confronted the suspect about it, the suspect said he would have to buy it back. Police left a voicemail for the suspect asking him to contact the police and return the phone. The incident took place at the 300 block of Grant Street according to the report.

• Police responded to the apartments at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street at 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 9 on an anonymous tip of a 35-year-old female being harassed by a 19-year-old male. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised the harassment was an ongoing issue. According to the report, the suspect sleeps all day and is up all night making noise which wakes the victim’s kids. When she tried to talk to him he would yell at her and used a racist remark. Police made contact with the suspect who stated he was sorry but everything the victim advised was false. The suspect was arrested because of an outstanding warrant out of the Blanchester Police Department.

• At 4:07 p.m. on Jan. 10, a 55-year-old Martinsville female reported her purse was taken from her unlocked car while parked near the corner of Lincoln and Columbus streets in September 2017. She advised she needed to report it now in case items in the purse show up at a pawn shop. The report lists a Brahim leather purse, a Brahim wallet and a Girl Scout vest as stolen.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Scott Kline, 60, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged menacing.

• Mark Fannin, 41, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather Cole, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged assault.

• Michael Zugg, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, drug possession-schedule III, IV, or V substance, and illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Charles Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged heroin possession and drug trafficking.

• Trent Swisher, 19, of Leesburg, was charged with two counts of alleged underage consumption.

• Kenyon Webster, 38, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

• Debra Woods, 63, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly permitting drug abuse.

• Markham Woods, Jr., 59, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly permitting drug abuse.

• Christopher White, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer.

• Josephine Brown, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with two counts of alleged drug abuse instrument possession and illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kendra Gregory, 26, of Lynchburg, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

• Zachariah Gregory, 26, of Lynchburg, was charged with alleged child endangerment.

• Beau Fisher, 28, of Bowersville, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Kristin Williams, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• William McCarren, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• Elizabeth Schmitz, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft and resisting arrest.

