REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say 125 additional farms have been registered in a voluntary state program that recognizes farms owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced this week that the 125 farms recognized in the past year increases the number of farms now registered in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program to nearly 1,500.

Each family recognized in 2017 received a certificate signed by Gov. John Kasich and the department’s director, David Daniels.

Century farms have been recognized since 1993. The bicentennial farm designation was added in 2013, and the sesquicentennial designation in 2016.

Anyone who can verify that a currently-owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years may register.

