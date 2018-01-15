Posted on by

Snow way! Readers share their pics

,

Sledding fun in Clarksville.


Blake takes pride in his shoveling work.


Stephanie Williams | Courtesy photo

Ethan and Landon Jones on the library hill in Wilmington.


Jody Jones | Courtesy photo

Kaiden makes a snow angel.


Amanda Danielle Goad | Courtesy photo

Snow drifting on Prairie Road.


Jerry Runk II | Courtesy photo

Stockton snow monster in Sabina.


Peggy Dunn | Courtesy photo

Think spring snow art in Sabina.


Peggy Dunn | Courtesy photo

Turtle power


Teresa Mahanes | Courtesy photos

C.J. enjoys the snowy day,


Kathie Moon McCarty | Courtesy photo

Lazy snowman.


Teresa Mahanes | Courtesy photos

Kids of all ages enjoy a snowball fight, with one snowball in mid-flight. The News Journal took to Facebook and asked our readers to send us their best photos of the snowy weekend, and you responded!


Stephanie Cummings | Courtesy photo

Kids of all ages enjoy a snowball fight, with one snowball in mid-flight. The News Journal took to Facebook and asked our readers to send us their best photos of the snowy weekend, and you responded!

Sledding fun in Clarksville.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Sledding-fun-in-Clarksville-by-Jesika-Butts-Cooper-1.jpgSledding fun in Clarksville.

Blake takes pride in his shoveling work.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Blake-photo-by-Stephanie-Williams-1.jpgBlake takes pride in his shoveling work. Stephanie Williams | Courtesy photo

Ethan and Landon Jones on the library hill in Wilmington.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Ethan-and-Landon-Jones-at-library-hill-by-Jody-Jones-1.jpgEthan and Landon Jones on the library hill in Wilmington. Jody Jones | Courtesy photo

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Garrett-and-dog-Ava-love-the-snow-by-Tracy-Mathews-1.jpgTracy Mathews | Courtesy photo

Kaiden makes a snow angel.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Kaiden-snow-angel-by-Amanda-Danielle-Goad-1.jpgKaiden makes a snow angel. Amanda Danielle Goad | Courtesy photo

Snow drifting on Prairie Road.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Prairie-Road-snow-drift-by-Jerry-Runk-II-1.jpgSnow drifting on Prairie Road. Jerry Runk II | Courtesy photo

Stockton snow monster in Sabina.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_stockton-snow-monster-peggy-dunn-sabina-1.jpgStockton snow monster in Sabina. Peggy Dunn | Courtesy photo

Think spring snow art in Sabina.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_think-spring-peggy-dunn-sabina-1.jpgThink spring snow art in Sabina. Peggy Dunn | Courtesy photo

Turtle power
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_turtle-power-by-Teresa-Mahanes-1.jpgTurtle power Teresa Mahanes | Courtesy photos

C.J. enjoys the snowy day,
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_grandson-CJ-by-Kathie-Moon-McCarty-1.jpgC.J. enjoys the snowy day, Kathie Moon McCarty | Courtesy photo

Lazy snowman.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Lazy-snowman-by-Teresa-Mahanes-1.jpgLazy snowman. Teresa Mahanes | Courtesy photos

Kids of all ages enjoy a snowball fight, with one snowball in mid-flight. The News Journal took to Facebook and asked our readers to send us their best photos of the snowy weekend, and you responded!
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_snowball-fight-by-Stephanie-Cummings-1.jpgKids of all ages enjoy a snowball fight, with one snowball in mid-flight. The News Journal took to Facebook and asked our readers to send us their best photos of the snowy weekend, and you responded! Stephanie Cummings | Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:00 am
Updated: 12:40 pm. |    

Snow way! Readers share their pics

Snow way! Readers share their pics
6:06 pm |    

Blanchester Council member contacts sheriff’s office regarding cost of providing police coverage

Blanchester Council member contacts sheriff’s office regarding cost of providing police coverage
5:49 pm |    

Village of Sabina employees get 7 percent pay raise

Village of Sabina employees get 7 percent pay raise