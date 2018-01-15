Snow way! Readers share their pics

Kids of all ages enjoy a snowball fight, with one snowball in mid-flight. The News Journal took to Facebook and asked our readers to send us their best photos of the snowy weekend, and you responded!

Sledding fun in Clarksville.

Blake takes pride in his shoveling work.

Ethan and Landon Jones on the library hill in Wilmington.

Kaiden makes a snow angel.

Snow drifting on Prairie Road.

Stockton snow monster in Sabina.

Think spring snow art in Sabina.

Turtle power

C.J. enjoys the snowy day,

Lazy snowman.

