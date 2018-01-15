Slidin’, sleddin’, shovelin’: Clinton County digs out and hits the ‘slopes’

After Clinton Countians dug out from the Friday/Saturday ice and snow mix, the weekend turned out to be a great time to hit the slopes of Wilmington — before Mother Nature dumped some more on us beginning Monday morning. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com, and for photos submitted from our readers, see inside today’s News Journal.

Travis Martin gives his wife Tammy a good push down the snowy slope on Sunday.

Brook Smith gets busy with his snowblower Saturday afternoon on Ridge Road in Wilmington.

Brynn and Bryant Conley along with dad Eric worked to clear their driveway.

As a helpful deed, Randy DeBoard clears a driveway Saturday for a former neighbor on South Wall Street in Wilmington. DeBoard grew up on Wall Street, and also cleared the sidewalks of his sister and of the former homestead on Wall.

J.D. Callan, an employee at Physical Plant at Wilmington College, did not get Saturday off due to the wintry precipitation that fell Friday night. The work on Saturday involved plow trucks and snow shoveling. Salt and ice melt were applied to the walkways on campus, where students needed to get to meals at Pyle Center and where a basketball game was scheduled Saturday.

The cold doesn’t bother these locals as they enjoy the fresh powder on the hill across from the Wilmington Library.

