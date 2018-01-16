Posted on by

Estate of officer who died in crash sues motorcycle makers


COLUMBUS (AP) — Two motorcycle manufacturers and their trainers are accused of negligence in a lawsuit over the death of a central Ohio police officer.

Sean Johnson lost control of his motorcycle during an on-duty training ride with fellow officers from Hilliard and fell to his death from an elevated ramp along Interstate 270 in May 2016.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Johnson’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit last month against Victory Police Motorcycles LLC, Victory’s sales director, Polaris Industries Inc., and Polaris’ trainer. The suit seeking unspecified damages alleges the officers were traveling in close formation but weren’t properly trained for riding so closely.

The newspaper says Polaris’ trainer declined to comment, and the other parties couldn’t be reached for comment Monday, which was a holiday for many employers.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

