Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 13 people for alleged drug activities

WILMINGTON — Thirteen people face charges related to alleged drug activities among indictments handed down by a local grand jury.

The names, ages, residences, and charges of individuals indicted in recent weeks are provided below. All the alleged crimes reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Charles Stacy Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, is indicted with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possessing heroin.

• Michael Randall McGlothin, 30, of New Lebanon, Ohio, is indicted with aggravated trafficking in drugs, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

• James R. Crolley, 33, his address in the official indictment document is listed as county jail, is indicted with aggravated trafficking in drugs, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

• Hayes A. Tillapaugh, 22, of Wilmington, is indicted with corrupting another with drugs, trafficking LSD, and possessing LSD.

• Sean R. Drew, 21, of Wichita Falls, Texas, is indicted with trafficking LSD, and possessing LSD.

• Jaren Riffle, 21, of Gallipolis, Ohio, is indicted with trafficking LSD, and possessing LSD.

• Tana A. Hayslip, 28, of Sabina, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

• Nathaniel Scott Willoughby, 23, of Sabina, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

• Rigoberto Ramirez, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, is indicted with vehicular assault, failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

• Jake T. Zurface, 18, of Martinsville, is indicted with abduction, assault, and with criminal mischief.

• Jahwaun D. Nelson, 19, of Wilmington, is indicted with aggravated burglary, aggravated trespass, and assault.

• Mark A. Fannin, 41, of Sabina, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert James Tucker, 47, of Wilmington, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jacob Ray Allen Davis, 26, of Wilmington, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jenna C. Rich, 23, of Waynesville, is indicted with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ricky A. Harner, 55, of Wilmington, is indicted with receiving stolen property, and with tampering with evidence.

• Tammy M. Jones, 39, of Clarksville, is indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ashlyn K. Woodruff, 29, of Urbana, Ohio, is indicted with passing bad checks.

• Justin Mayer, 37, of Urbana, Ohio, is indicted with passing bad checks.

• William Edwin McCarren, 27, of Wilmington, is indicted with failing to appear in court.

• Travis L. McKinney, 33, of Sabina, is indicted with failing to appear in court.

• Bobbie L. Saxon, 31, of Morrow, Ohio, is indicted with failing to appear in court.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

