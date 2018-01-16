Municipal court dispositions handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5:

• Michael Forand, 38, of Jamestown, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (173 days dismissed), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 3, 2018 to Jan. 3 2019, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Forand must take supervised probation. ALS vacated. A no operator’s license was suspended.

• David Taylor, 47, of Findlay, drug possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Taylor shall commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Jacob Lockhart, 28, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Lockhart must take part in supervised probation.

• Katina Shoemaker, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (80 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Shoemaker must take part in supervised probation. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Lelux, 31, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Lelux must have no contact with the victim and complete two years of non-reporting probation. Contraband was ordered destroyed. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia and a crossing yellow lane charge were dismissed.

• Jeanna Travis, 34, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Travis must complete a three-day residential driving intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A left of center charge was dismissed.

• Kyle Motsinger, 24, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Motsinger must have no contact with the victim, commit no further offenses and be monitored by non-reporting probation for two years.

• Gary Davis, 58, of Wilmington, failure to control, sentenced to 125 days in jail.

• Amber Morrison, 23, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Morrison must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and pay them $181.52 in restitution.

• Brandy Boling, 35, of Martinsville, three counts of theft, unauthorized use of property, trespassing, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 50 days in jail (42 days suspended), assessed $625 court costs. Boling must complete 240 hours of community service, take part in supervised probation, write letters of apology to the victims, and pay $207.95 in restitution. The ‘unauthorized use’ charge was amended from a theft charge. Additional charges of criminal tools possession and two counts of trespassing were dismissed.

• Kaleb McDaniel, 23, of Blanchester, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Firearms were ordered to be returned to the defendant. Any drugs or drug paraphernalia shall be forfeited for destruction. A marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• Stanley Bishop, Jr., 20, of Middletown, theft, sentenced to 14 days in jail (10 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Bishop must write a letter of apology, have no contact with the victim, and take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Scott Edwards, 27, of Hillsboro, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Edwards must have no contact with the victim and may recover his personal property from the Sheriff’s Office.

• Gregory Bowser, 46, of Clarksville, assault, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Bowser must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• David Stidham, 36, of Franklin Furnace, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Rickey Koch, Jr., 43, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Koch must write a letter of apology and have no contact with with the victim.

• Tana Hayslip, 28, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Robert Scalf, 41, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Felicia Maxwell, 25, of Midland, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Robert Brown, 41, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joshua Funk, 22, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jason Pack, 37, assault. Sentencing stayed until Feb. 7. Pack must have no contact with the victim.

• Josh Gillis, 40, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. All contraband was ordered destroyed. A dangerous drugs possession and marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Harold Grosnickle III, 44, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-license restriction violation, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs.

