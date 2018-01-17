CCSO reports: John Deere items stolen; domestic incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

•At 10 a.m. on Jan. 11, an 80-year-old Wilmington male reported his green John Deere Gator was stolen from the 1600 block of Davids Drive in Wilmington. The report indicates the incident took place between Dec. 28, 2017 to Jan. 11. An investigation is pending.

• At 2:34 p.m. on Jan. 11, deputies received a report of a 1996 John Deere snow blower being stolen from a church on Wayne Road in Wilmington. According to the report, the object was later recovered by the Miamisburg Police Department. The report lists the incident taking place between Jan. 8 and 9. An investigation is pending.

• At 8 a.m. on Jan. 12, a 53-year-old Wilmington female reported a 10-foot homemade box trailer was removed from her property on U.S. 22 West near Wilmington. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies were advised of a trespassing complaint at a residence on State Route 28 West in Blanchester at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. A 37-year-old male resident is listed as the victim and the suspect was an acquaintance. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:52 p.m. on Jan. 12, deputies responded to the 300 block of North South Street in New Vienna in reference to stolen license plates. The report lists a 30-year-old male resident at the victim. An investigation is pending.

• At 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 13, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 28 near Martinsville for a domestic situation where an assault reportedly took place. According to the report, the 30-year-old female victim said the suspect left, she didn’t want to press charges and had no injuries — the report indicates she had apparent minor injuries. The following day, the suspect requested a peacekeeper to go and get his belongings. The victim later advised that he had stolen her money and now wants to file charges. The report lists the relationship between the victim and suspect as “otherwise known.” An investigation is pending.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Martinsville at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 13 in reference to a possible domestic assault. Upon arrival, a 49-year-old female resident said she and her daughter had been arguing when it became physical. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, a suspicious vehicle was located on State Route 28 East near Martinsville and the driver was found to be suspended. According to the report, deputies found “what is presumed to be narcotics” in the vehicle. Deputies seized a hypodermic needle, a bag with a crystal substance, and a black container with a wax substance. An investigation is pending.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_CCSO-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574