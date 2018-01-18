Clergy go to payday loan hearing

Attending Wednesday’s hearing in Columbus on Ohio House Bill 123 which would make changes to payday lending practices are three Clinton County church leaders. From left they are Wilmington First Christian Church Pastor Tom Stephenson, Wilmington Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor June Fryman and Wilmington Lutheran Mission Deacon Ron Keim. Ohio House Bill 123 would cap interest rates but not eliminate payday lending, say its proponents. The three pastors are part of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA).

Attending Wednesday’s hearing in Columbus on Ohio House Bill 123 which would make changes to payday lending practices are three Clinton County church leaders. From left they are Wilmington First Christian Church Pastor Tom Stephenson, Wilmington Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor June Fryman and Wilmington Lutheran Mission Deacon Ron Keim. Ohio House Bill 123 would cap interest rates but not eliminate payday lending, say its proponents. The three pastors are part of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA).