WFD removes ice hazards downtown

WILMINGTON — A large icicle loomed over Sabin’s Wholesale on West Main Street in downtown Wilmington. That is until the Wilmington Fire Department removed it Thursday morning.

Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason said Sabin employees contacted them on Wednesday to remove it. The icicle overhung the sidewalk, according to him, with ice shedding off several buildings on that block.

“We attempted to remove all hazards, but the ice made it impossible to remove completely without causing serious damage to gutters, downspouts and possibly windows,” said Mason.

They attempted to remove it on Wednesday but were unable to because of too many around the area.

The section of the street where the icicle was has been blocked off until all hazards are gone. Mason hopes that with the rain and warmer temperatures forecast for this weekend it’ll melt and they’ll be able to unblock the area.

He advises locals to be alert about these hazards, and be careful when walking or standing on sidewalks.

“People just need to be aware that ice and snow can fall off these buildings at any time,” he said.

At this time, this was the only report of dangerous ice the Fire Department has received.

