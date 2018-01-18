17 cats removed by FRHS agents

WILMINGTON — The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) received a call from the Clinton County dog warden Thursday morning to help Wilmington police. The officers were at an apartment complex on the 800 block of Xenia Avenue where 17 cats were reportedly abandoned, stated an FRHS media release.

Seventeen cats were found and removed by the FRHS humane agents. According to FRHS Veterinary Technician and Humane Agent Danyel Bageant, most of the cats were feral and unsocial, clawing at agents.

“Fortunately the cats had healthy body conditions and access to food and water inside of the apartment upon our arrival,” said Bageant.

The cats that are candidates for the FRHS adoption program will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, tested for FeLV/FIV, rabies-vaccinated, flea treated, and micro-chipped, the release stated.

A Humane Agent has been in contact with the investigating officer of the Wilmington Police Department since the removal. A suspect has been identified and reports have been submitted to the prosecutor for possible charges.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit organization that operates through donations and fundraising events.

The organization recently changed its name to the Fayette Regional Humane Society to encompass Clinton, Highland and Ross Counties in addition to Fayette County. FRHS will help animals and pet owners in those counties through their programs as donations allow, the release stated.

“Donations from supporters, fundraisers and grants allow us to employ a part-time staff, including humane agents and to operate a very small adoption center in an office building,” said Brad Adams, Humane Agent and Outreach Director and Education Director.

The adoption center is located in downtown Washington Court House where it is open to the public five days a week. FRHS also has an on-site clinic where pet owners may have their cat spayed or neutered at low cost — residency of Fayette County is not required, the release stated.

The media release stated more than 100 animals came into the FRHS care from Clinton, Highland and Ross Counties in 2017.

Donations can help the Fayette Regional Humane Society with its mission to assist animals like the cats they removed in Wilmington. Contributions may be mailed to FRHS at 153 S. Main St., Ste. 3, Washington C.H., OH 43160 or by clicking “Donate Now” on its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com .

Humane Agents in Wilmington loading the cats into their van. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Wilmington-Rescue-1.jpg Humane Agents in Wilmington loading the cats into their van. Courtesy photo