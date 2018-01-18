WPD receivesvariety ofincident reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to the 800 block of Willowbend Drive on Jan. 11 in reference to property damage. Police spoke with a 65-year-old resident who advised that between 2:30 and 4 p.m. someone tried to gain entry into his residence through the front door. Police observed the receiver for the lock bolt to be bent and puncture marks on the rubber seal.

• On Jan. 12, a 40-year-old woman advised she believed her boyfriend’s mother, age 50, was taking her mail. According to the report, the woman stated she’s living with her boyfriend and his mother in Wilmington and believes she’s been taking packages.

• On Jan. 13, a 45-year-old man reported his cell phone and several other items were taken from his residence on the 900 block of Rombach Avenue. The report lists a 35-year-old female as being charged in the incident.

• Police responded to the church at the 200 block of Columbus Street at 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 13 on the report of someone trying to get in. According to the report, there were markings on doors.

• At 8:11 p.m. Jan. 13, police conducted a traffic stop on Randolph Street for an expired registration and when they approached the driver, the odor of raw marijuana was detected. According to the report, police seized a pipe, a jar of marijuana and a jar of marijuana resin. The 32-year-old driver was cited for expired registration and marijuana possession.

• During a traffic stop on the 100 block of North Walnut Street at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 14, police discovered two marijuana pipes. The 21-year-old Greenfield suspect was cited with an improper lane turn and drug paraphernalia.

• Police responded to a domestic situation at the 800 block of Fife Avenue at 9:39 p.m. Jan. 14. According to the report, a 33-year-old Sabina man was charged with domestic violence.

• Police responded to the college at 1:05 a.m. Jan. 15 on the report of drugs being found in a dorm room on Elm Street. According to the report, police seized a plastic bag with marijuana, four glass marijuana pipes, two “one hitter” marijuana pipes, three rolling bag packages, two bags of marijuana edibles, and a gold pill bottle containing marijuana. A 19-year-old Tipp City man and a 28-year-old Louisville, Kentucky man admitted the items were theirs. Both were cited with marijuana possession and marijuana paraphernalia possession.

• Police responded to the apartments on Prairie Avenue at 6:28 p.m. on Jan. 16 on the report of two subjects being detained by security for an alleged drug transaction. The report lists a 32-year-old Blanchester female and a 64-year-old Midland male as the suspects. Police seized $36 in cash and two “other narcotics” as evidence. The suspects were transported to the police station for written statements.

• At 8:01 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 66-year-old male reported his apartment key along with a speaker were stolen from his residence on South South Street.

• Police responded to a convenience store on West Locust Street at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 16 on the report of a holdup alarm. Police spoke with the 57-year-old owner who advised that several subjects came into the store and some tried to steal cigarettes earlier. One male subject, according to the report, was intoxicated, became verbally abusive and made threats of physical harm to the owner.

• At 5:36 p.m. Jan. 17, police responded to a business on Rombach Avenue on a theft report. A UE Megaboom speaker and a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 were listed as stolen. Charges were filed against two Wilmington males, ages 21 and 23.

• At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 17, a 33-year-old female reported her iPhone 8 in a black case was stolen. The report lists the 1-99 block of Gallup Street as the incident location.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Joshua Brannon, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Mareesa Adams, 37, of Dayton, was charged with alleged no operator’s license.

• Taylor Hamilton, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Donte Davis, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged failure to appear on a contempt of court charge.

• Adam Watson, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instruments, failure to appear on a drug abuse instrument possession charge, and receiving stolen property.

• Bradley Copas, 39, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Justin Litteral, 27, of Jamestown, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Katelyn Delawder, 21, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

• Bruce Rheinscheld, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Joshua Sweet, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Matthew Scarberry, 34, of Washington Court House, was charged with alleged theft.

• Phillip Floyd, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, having an open container in a prohibited area, and disorderly conduct at an emergency facility.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

