Employees of Wilmington Savings Bank were proud to present $2,500 employee contribution match to the United Way of Clinton County. From left are Jake Dehart, Beth Coil, Rebeka Hamilton, Gene Coffman, Nancy Wolary and Amanda Harrison with United Way.

Employees of Wilmington Savings Bank were proud to present $2,500 employee contribution match to the United Way of Clinton County. From left are Jake Dehart, Beth Coil, Rebeka Hamilton, Gene Coffman, Nancy Wolary and Amanda Harrison with United Way. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_united-way-photo-2018.jpg Employees of Wilmington Savings Bank were proud to present $2,500 employee contribution match to the United Way of Clinton County. From left are Jake Dehart, Beth Coil, Rebeka Hamilton, Gene Coffman, Nancy Wolary and Amanda Harrison with United Way. Courtesy photo