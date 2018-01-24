Posted on by

Schools Foundation presents $21,500 check


The Wilmington Schools Foundation presents a $21,500 check for 22 Foundation grants at this week’s Wilmington City Schools (WCS) board meeting. This year, the Giving is Family Tradition campaign raised $14,000 and increased payroll give to 141 WCS employees. In this year’s campaign, the Wilmington Middle School, and the East End and Denver Place Elementaries’ teaching staffs gave at 99 percent. These funds are used to help provide Foundation grants, in combination with private donations, grants and fundraisers. Every Wilmington Middle School student will be able to go this year on an off-campus field trip. Wilmington High School government classes will be traveling to the Capitol Building in Columbus. And elementary students will enjoy an in-school experience from the Cincinnati Children’s Theater. In the photo from left are Wilmington Schools Foundation Executive Director Chastity Flanigan handing over the check to WCS Treasurer Kim DeWeese.


Courtesy photo

