County’s GOP holds Century Club event


The Clinton County Republican Party held its annual Century Club Dinner Monday evening at the Spillway Lodge featuring guest speaker Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted. From left are Mark McKay, Jonathan McKay, Husted and Joe Daugherty. For more photos of the event, visit wnewsj.com.


Photos by Jim Gumley

From left are Mary Inwood, Jon Husted and Tim Inwood.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Jeff Linkous with Tim Inwood.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Jeff Linkous, Cliff Rosenberger and Tim Inwood.


Photos by Jim Gumley

State Rep. candidate Beth Ellis speaks with, seated from left, current State Rep. and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, State Sen. Bob Peterson and Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Cooper Snyder, sitting, with Tim Rudduck.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Terry Habermehl, left, with Mike Daugherty.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Kerry Steed, left, with Steve Fricke.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Bret Dixon, left, with Jon Husted.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Jon Husted, left, with Dan Mayo.


Photos by Jim Gumley

Shane Breckel, left, with Jay Peterson.


Photos by Jim Gumley

