Positive vibes


Wilmington High School Principal Stephanie N. Walker, left, recognizes student Riley Brown, right, who about two weeks ago asked her whether he could place on every locker in the building Post-it notes with positive motivating statements on them. The notes can result in “a positive vibe” for the recipient, said Walker, who described the activity as bringing “trickles of positivity” among students and teachers (who got notes, too). The principal estimates there are 900 lockers at WHS. Brown is “a jokester” in general and “an amazing kid,” said Walker.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

