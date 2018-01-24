Local Briefs: Tolliver graduates from USMC basic

Tolliver USMC basic grad

Randy J. Tolliver, 18, of Wilmington graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on January 19.

Private Tolliver successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 77 recruits in Charlie Co. PLT. 1005.

Following 10 days home on leave he will report to Camp Geiger for two months at Infantry Training Battalion, then Military Occupation Specialty School.

Ederer earns CU honors

Victoria Ederer of Wilmington was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the 2017 Fall Semester. Ederer is a sophomore majoring in Social Work. To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must earn a 3.75 GPA.