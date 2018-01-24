Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oaks Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 11. Critical: Following temperature violations were found: salsa 51°F on serving line, sour cream 63°F on serving line, ham sandwich in Continental cooler 55°F (all must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help prevent bacterial growth. There was an open bag of lettuce in the True cooler that was undated.

Employee in kitchen has beard/facial hair with no beard net. Continental cooler had a temperature reading of 60°F on thermometer inside, 54°F on digital read outside and I got temperature of 66°F on my thermometer. All refrigeration units must be maintained in good working order and must be able to maintain food at temperatures of 41°F or below.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 8.

• Stephanie’s, 142 Main St., New Vienna, Jan. 11. Critical: Container of green beans in Pepsi cooler not dated. Meat loaf in Pepsi cooler dated for use by 1/8.

Pepsi cooler in dry storage has water being collected on top shelf in plastic container. 3-compartment sink in the kitchen has plastic container under pipes catching water. Ceiling in dry storage area is broken and pieces of plaster are missing. Floor in front of Pepsi cooler is weak and gives with weight. Cracked floor tiles in front of Coke cooler and around front serving area.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 8.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna. Jan. 11. Critical: Tornado’s steak & cheese 125°F and cheese & pepperoni 130°F. (Must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth.) Tornado’s in the reach-in fridge were not dated. In the grab-n-go cooler, the following items were outdated: pimiento cheese 1/3, chicken salad 1/10 and turkey hoagie 1/10.

Condenser line in freezer has accumulation of ice and ice/water dripping on box of sausage links. There is pop syrup on floor under boxes of syrup in front of freezer. Dry storage area walls are unpainted pressboard.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 8.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 10. Follow-up. One previous violation corrected. The caulking along the 3-compartment sink was dirty and had some black residue.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 10.Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Wall behind mop sink/3-compartment sink dirty. Front of cabinet covering broken under iced coffee machine and microwave. Floor in front of soda machine cracked.

• Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rad, Wilmington, Jan. 10. No issues at this time. Thank you!

• La Bamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 3. Critical: Asterisk missing on menu to indicate what menu items the consumer advisory applied to.Spray bottle with cleaner missing label,

Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Light bulb nonworking in reach-in freezer. Food splatter observed in microwave. Carry-out containers (boxes) on floor near prep sink. Electrical cover outlet missing at bar. Walls are stained, trim needs painted in kitchen. Old prep cooler at exterior of building.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach, Wilmington, Jan. 9. Follow-up. Facility is using timers for pizza.

Critical: Facility has no procedure (written or posted) for the holding. If facility wants to hold time in lieu of temperature, there must be written procedure posted in facility or available when requested.

Follow-up: Feb. 6.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 16. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Wilmington Veterans Post, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 16. Critical: In the prep cooler, package of sliced cheese not dated; was dated while I was there. Thank you.

The 3-compartment sink is not attached to the wall.

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 16. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Traditions Restaurant and Catering, 78 N. Howard St., Sabina, Jan. 17. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Champions in the Making, 333 Clinton St., Wilmington, Jan. 17. Prelicensing. Upgrade license to Class 3 facility for 2018 license. All previous violations have been taken care of. Facility is ready to start using kitchen downstairs.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 16. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

