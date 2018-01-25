Hometown girl returned to her roots

Mother Teresa said, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.”

Well, our Hometown Girl, Kelsey Swindler, did just that.

Kelsey is a native of Wilmington. Her family has owned Swindler and Sons Florist, a florist and greenhouse which has operated in this area for over 95 years.

After graduating from Wilmington High School in 2008, Kelsey went off to college where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Wittenberg University. What tends to be a trend these days with some college grads relocating to other areas for jobs and such. Kelsey found herself returning home during her summer breaks as she interned with Energize Clinton County (ECC) and worked with former Mayor David Raizk and accomplished assisting local businesses and nonprofits on creative and far-reaching projects.

It was through a program that she worked alongside ECC and the city administration to create the framework for a sustainable program that could bring young adults back to Clinton County for unique and skills-focused fellowships. We’re glad that she returned to her hometown after she graduated from college.

Kelsey, a lifelong resident, is at “home” here where she is close to family and friends as she values kinship and close ties.

It was through her work at ECC where she met Eric Guindon, now her husband!

Eric is the Executive Director of Clinton County Youth Council, a free after-school program for middle school youth.

It does my heart good to see young people being active and serving our community and this is lived out by Kelsey as she represents Wilmington as an at-large member of the Wilmington City Council, she also serves on the boards for ECC, HealthFirst and Clinton County Trails Coalition.

I am honored to work with this incredible young woman who is the Director of Marketing and Physician Recruitment at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

I like what the scriptures says in Psalm 37:4

“Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

Kelsey is experiencing the desires of her heart right here in her hometown.

I will close with this poem written by Deborah Ann-

My heart’s desires, come my way when in the Lord, I trust my day.

All my needs, are given to me when to the Lord I place my plea.

My heart’s desires, are granted to me when in the Lord I’m delighted to be.

All my longings, are being fulfilled when in the Lord my spirit is filled.

My heart’s desires, do come my way when with the Lord I cherish my stay!

Veronica Grabill is Chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

