Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19:

• Mark Young, 53, of Sabina, O.V.I., driving under suspension/violation of license restriction, ACDA, sentenced to 360 days in jail (180 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 17, 2018 to Jan. 17, 2021, fined $1,825, assessed $375 in court costs. An additional O.V.I. charge and two seat belt violations and a no operator’s license charge were dismissed.

• Trevor Talbott, 26, of New Vienna, drug instrument possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 210 days in jail (207 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 18, 2018 to Jan. 18, 2019, fined $1,225, assessed $250 in court costs. Talbott must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and not consume alcohol or drugs. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 4, 2018.

• Christopher White, 26, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 in court costs. The charge was amended from an aggravated assault charge. White is to be assessed for residential treatment.

• Amber Wright, 38, of Leesburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 17, 2018 to Jan. 17, 2019, fined $1,625, assessed $125 in court costs. Wright must take part in supervised probation, professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs while on probation. ALS vacated.

• Danielle Smithgall, 39, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 17, 2018 to Jan. 17, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 in court costs. Smithgall must take part in supervised probation, complete a professional assessment, and take part in a three-day residential driver intervention program. Smithgall must not consume alcohol or drugs while on probation. No ALS imposed. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Cole Hackworth, 23, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license was suspended from Jan. 18, 2018 to Jan. 18, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 in court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Hackworth must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs while on probation.

• Chance Carson, 23, of Martinsville, sentenced to 90 days in jail, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, assault, fined $450, assessed $375 in court costs. Carson must have no contact with the victims.

• Beau Fisher, 28, of Bowersville, two counts of theft, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 63 days in jail, fined $600, assessed $500 in court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Phuong Thi-Kim Huynh, 27, of Centerville, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 in court costs. Thi-Kim Huynh must complete a 30-day residential driver intervention program at Nova House in Dayton and supervised probation for two years. ALS vacated.

• Zachary Henry, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 in court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge and he must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of marijuana possession, a seat belt violation and a head lights violation were dismissed.

• Christopher Macke, 25, of Port William, selling/purchasing/distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, sentenced to 45 days in jail, fined $150, and assessed $125 in court costs. Additional charges of two counts of drug instrument possession, drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Steven Boris, 28, two counts of theft, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $375 court costs. Boris must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with two of the victims, and must write a letter of apology to all the victims. Additional charges of theft and criminal damages were dismissed.

• Dickie Hayslip Jr., 46, of Martinsville, fleeing and eluding, driving under suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,150, assessed $250 court costs. Hayslip must complete 120 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the officer. Additional charges of going 67 in a 55 mph speed zone and a safety belt violation were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Drake, 54, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, and assessed $125 court costs. Drake must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with the victim.

• Matthew Scarberry, 34, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs. Scarberry must have no contact with the victim and must pay $210.47 in restitution.

• Paul Neanover, 31, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $50, and assessed $125 court costs. Neanover must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Derrick Hill, 27, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Paul Curtis III, 39, of Wilmington, violating a protection order. Sentencing stayed.

• Jamie Hilterbrandt, 41, of Lynchburg, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, seat belt violation, fined $60, and assessed $250 court costs.

• Matthew Hall, 46, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Timothy Harvey, 55, of Bethel, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs.

• Clinton Kepler, 22, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Raymond Conner Sr., 36, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs.

• Christopher Horsley, 34, of Wilmington, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• James Goble, 43, of Wilmington, trespassing, drug paraphernalia, fined $300, and assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Heather Tankersley, 38, of Dayton, drug instrument possession. Fines and costs were waived.

• Joseph Johnson, 74, of Louisville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Bill Dugger, 55, of Lynchburg, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, driving on the left side of the roadway, fined $220, and assessed $125 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Tylina Dermer, 39, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, and assessed $125 court costs.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

