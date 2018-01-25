Sacred Heart Sodality holds January meeting

On Thursday, Jan.18 at 7 p.m. members of the St. Columbkille Church/Holy Name Chapel Sacred Heart Sodality braved the record cold winter weather to gather at the St. Columbkille Parish Center for their January meeting, which opened with the prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Hostesses were officers Mary Camp/Prefect, Gloria Rannels/Co-Prefect, Janet Morris/Treasurer, and Janice Gardner/Secretary.

The meeting tables were decorated with bud vases holding snow-flocked branches, surrounded by a sprinkle of fluffy snow. The officers’ table was decorated with a larger vase of the snow-covered branches, and a silver rhinestone-encrusted reindeer.

The guest speaker was Adam Lewis, a first-year postulant in the Franciscan Friars Minor in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Adam will be working with the parish for the next several months and explained some of the programs he is involved in.

Eucharistic Adoration will take place at St. Columbkille church every Friday beginning after the morning Mass until 5:00 in the evening.

At Wilmington College, Adam is developing a program of Lectio Divina and forming a prayer group with activities to build fellowship and friendship among the college students. He is also developing a prayer group at St. Columbkille that will study Lectio Divina, and provide intercessory prayer and healing ministry.

After the program, members enjoyed refreshments while conducting the business meeting. Refreshments included a salami/pepperoni/cracker tray, a cheese/cracker tray, cranberry trail mix, broccoli/cauliflower salad, and oatmeal raisin cookies.

The centerpiece of the refreshment table was a pedestal cake stand holding a “snowball tree” cleverly fashioned by Janet Morris from powdered sugar donut holes. Lemon bars were arranged around the snowball tree. Beverages were iced tea and lemonade.

Prefect Mary Camp conducted the business meeting which included the following subjects: hostess sign-up sheet is available for 2018, January birthday babies are Joyce Noland and Cheryl Stanley, prayer requests, reading and approval of December minutes, and reading and approval of Treasurer’s report. Mary thanked Bonny Kanyuck for compiling the 2018 calendars for members. Further discussion included holding a “bakeless” bake sale, the June outdoor Mass, lunches for Habitat for Humanity crews, providing desserts for the January 22 Right-to-Life spaghetti dinner, desserts for Lenten fish frys, and the October 13, 2018 retreat.

Janet Morris led the Sodality Sisters in playing three parlor games, and prizes were won by Carol Utrup, Debbie Goldsmith, and Bonny Kanyuck.