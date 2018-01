WILMINGTON — The three Wilmington elementary schools and ROBMS students will once again be selling Savings Pass Cards from Jan. 25 through Feb. 6. Find your favorite student and help support the foundation, as well as the local businesses.

This year they have 19 businesses offering great one-time deals and unlimited deals. If you see something you really like — buy several cards.

Each card costs only $10 and earns the Wilmington Schools Foundation $5.

Thank you in advance for all your support!

