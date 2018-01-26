Chamber, Farmers Market come to Rotary

Kaity Stuckert, Marketing Director for the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club — which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant — about the Farmers Market.

She said the Clinton Countys Farmer’s Market runs though the summer (June to October) on Mulberry Street, and in the spring and fall in the City Building (March-May plus November and December). Stuckert co-manages the Farmers Market with Sally Buchanan.

The goal is to make fresh food available to everyone in the county. Stuckert and Buchanan work with several state-funded programs to offer vouchers/accept vouchers from the SNAP program and other assistance programs.

Vendors at the market have fresh produce, as well as baked goods and some hand-made items, including fruits and vegetables, meats, alpaca fiber, baked goods, and home-made dog treats.

Stuckert said the chamber initiated some children’s programming to attract children to the market, and started a Kids Club. The chamber also initiated a program with the Wilmington Transit Authority to get low-income seniors to the market.

Last summer they had the Young’s Jersey Dairy mobile in, and it was a big hit.

Stuckert said there are sponsorships available in tiered levels from $1,000 to $250, allowing sponsors to set up a booth, or have their information/logos on promotional materials, etc. Some vendors do work with “package deals” and customers use the market as a pick-up point

