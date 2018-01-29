New eatery in future downtown from El Dorado’s owner

WILMINGTON — A downtown restaurant building vacant for exactly two years will be opening its doors again soon.

At 35 S. South St. across from the courthouse, the former location of Austin’s Casual Eatery & Bar is in the process of becoming a new restaurant called Crystal’s.

The location — purchased by Rigoberto Perez, who also owns El Dorado on Rombach Avenue — will be a casual diner and bar.

Both he and his wife, Crystal, for whom the eatery is named, took the opportunity to open a second restaurant and wanted to try something different.

“We were looking to open up something like a bar and put out some different kinds of plates like hamburgers. We’re looking into including ribs. And of course beer,” he said.

Austin’s Casual Eatery & Bar closed its doors on Jan. 30, 2016.

Perez purchased the location in October 2016, but work on Crystal’s was delayed for several months due to a family emergency.

He said it should be ready to open in a month-and-a-half to two months.

“We’re looking forward to opening it up for the community, and we’re very thankful for the support we’ve gotten,” Perez said.

The former Austin's Eatery at 35 S. South St. is getting a makeover and becoming Crystal's.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

